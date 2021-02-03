Dr. Mohamed Elnour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elnour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Elnour, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Elnour, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lemoyne, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AL-AZHAR UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
Locations
Center for Kidney Disease717 Market St Ste 108, Lemoyne, PA 17043 Directions (717) 737-3377
Center For Kidney Disease & Hypertension1023 Mumma Rd, Lemoyne, PA 17043 Directions (717) 737-3377
Premiere Vein Specialists LLC425 N 21st St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 737-7795
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Elnour has been by our side through all my husband's health challenges. He is very knowledgeable and will explain in great detail if you will listen.
About Dr. Mohamed Elnour, MD
- Nephrology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- AL-AZHAR UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Elnour has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Proteinuria and Renal Osteodystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elnour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elnour speaks Arabic.
