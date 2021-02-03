Overview

Dr. Mohamed Elnour, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lemoyne, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AL-AZHAR UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Elnour works at Center For Kidney Disease And Hypertension Llc in Lemoyne, PA with other offices in Camp Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Proteinuria and Renal Osteodystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.