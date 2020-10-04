See All Neurologists in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Mohamed Elkotb, MD

Neurology
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mohamed Elkotb, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from KAISER WILHELMS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Elkotb works at Arizona Medical Imaging in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
    18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 561-7222
  2. 2
    Sen. T Jou MD PC
    5620 W Thunderbird Rd Ste B3, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 795-7256
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Dementia Evaluation
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Dementia Evaluation
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 04, 2020
    Oct 04, 2020
Compared to the last neurologist I was seeing at the time, he was the BEST! Spent time with me, listened, and helped me find answers. Very caring. I appreciate his help and solutions. A total game changer seeing him compared to the fool I was seeing prior.
    — Oct 04, 2020
    About Dr. Mohamed Elkotb, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1275528713
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KAISER WILHELMS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
