Dr. Mohamed Elkotb, MD
Dr. Mohamed Elkotb, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from KAISER WILHELMS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 561-7222
Sen. T Jou MD PC5620 W Thunderbird Rd Ste B3, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 795-7256Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Compared to the last neurologist I was seeing at the time, he was the BEST! Spent time with me, listened, and helped me find answers. Very caring. I appreciate his help and solutions. A total game changer seeing him compared to the fool I was seeing prior.
About Dr. Mohamed Elkotb, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- KAISER WILHELMS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Elkotb speaks Arabic.
