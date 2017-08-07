Dr. Mohamed Elgamal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elgamal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Elgamal, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Elgamal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.
Dr. Elgamal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aclfamily Wellness Center9800 Valparaiso Dr, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-5800
-
2
Pet Scanning At Orchard Building4100 Campus Ridge Dr, Midland, MI 48640 Directions (989) 839-1795
- 3 701 Superior Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 922-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elgamal?
I received a Total thyriodecromy from Dr. Elgamal recently and glad that he was my surgeon. He was very knowledgeable, understanding, and was able to answer my questions before and post surgery. Him and his team did a great job on me. During my recovery in the hospital he made sure I was responding well enough while under his care before sending me home. I was released on my 5 day confident and feeling well enough to recover at home. I highly recommend this Surgeon. He takes care of his patients
About Dr. Mohamed Elgamal, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1669673216
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elgamal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elgamal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elgamal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elgamal works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Elgamal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elgamal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elgamal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elgamal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.