Dr. Mohamed El-Naghy, MD
Dr. Mohamed El-Naghy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Surgical Associates Diagnostics Pllc3041 Orchard Park Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 634-3340
Hudson Valley HEM/ONC Assocs159 Barnegat Rd Ste 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 454-1942Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1396159919
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
