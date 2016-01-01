Overview

Dr. Mohamed El-Naghy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. El-Naghy works at Texas Breast Specialists in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.