Hematology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mohamed El Geneidy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Alexandria and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. El Geneidy works at South Carolina Oncology Assocs in Columbia, SC with other offices in Camden, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Carolina Oncology Assoc. PA
    166 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC 29210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 461-3000
  2. 2
    Kershawhealth
    1315 Roberts St, Camden, SC 29020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 432-4311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lexington Medical Center
  • Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
  • Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
  • Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Myeloma
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 28, 2021
    The most caring doctor one could imagine. Generous with his time and knowledge and striving to comfort the patient and family throughout the cancer battle. My wife was fortunate to have his advice and guidance during her five year cancer struggle. Dr. El Geneidy was always there to explain and reassure. He is the best of the best - a sincere human being, talented clinician, approachable advisor, and knowledgeable oncologist. I cannot thank him enough for all the time he spent with my wife and me.
    Yousuf — Dec 28, 2021
    About Dr. Mohamed El Geneidy, MD

    • Hematology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1447474978
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Alexandria
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamed El Geneidy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El Geneidy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. El Geneidy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. El Geneidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. El Geneidy has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El Geneidy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. El Geneidy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El Geneidy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El Geneidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El Geneidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

