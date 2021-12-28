Overview

Dr. Mohamed El Geneidy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Alexandria and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. El Geneidy works at South Carolina Oncology Assocs in Columbia, SC with other offices in Camden, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.