Dr. Mohamed Dattu, MD

Psychiatry
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohamed Dattu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine.

Dr. Dattu works at Psychiatric Practice LLC in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Practice LLC
    14 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 288-4007
    Monday
    2:30pm - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    2:30pm - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    9:30am - 3:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacology Management Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 09, 2021
    Dr. Dattu is very professional. He has a genuine interest in helping me overcome the many challenges I face. He always takes time to answer my questions. I always leave my appointment feeling more positive and hopeful. Thank you Dr.Dattu.
    About Dr. Mohamed Dattu, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821028119
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamed Dattu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dattu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dattu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dattu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dattu works at Psychiatric Practice LLC in Bryn Mawr, PA. View the full address on Dr. Dattu’s profile.

    Dr. Dattu has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dattu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dattu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dattu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dattu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dattu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

