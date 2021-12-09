Overview

Dr. Mohamed Dattu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine.



Dr. Dattu works at Psychiatric Practice LLC in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.