Dr. Mohamed Kharfan Dabja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Kharfan Dabja, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Kharfan Dabja works at
Locations
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 717-0207
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great transplant doctor. Wonderful experience.
About Dr. Mohamed Kharfan Dabja, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- Male
- 1336166230
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami- Jackson Memorial Hospital- Medical Oncology- Hematology
- Good Samaritan Hospital of Maryland - Internal Medicine
- Good Samaritan Hospital Of Maryland
- American University Of Beirut
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Dr. Kharfan Dabja works at
Dr. Kharfan Dabja speaks Arabic and Spanish.
