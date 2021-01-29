See All Hematologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Mohamed Kharfan Dabja, MD

Hematology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mohamed Kharfan Dabja, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Kharfan Dabja works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Jan 29, 2021
Great transplant doctor. Wonderful experience.
Joni — Jan 29, 2021
About Dr. Mohamed Kharfan Dabja, MD

  • Hematology
  • 27 years of experience
  • English, Arabic and Spanish
  • Male
  • 1336166230
Education & Certifications

  • University of Miami- Jackson Memorial Hospital- Medical Oncology- Hematology
  • Good Samaritan Hospital of Maryland - Internal Medicine
  • Good Samaritan Hospital Of Maryland
  • American University Of Beirut
  • Hematology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Dr. Mohamed Kharfan Dabja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kharfan Dabja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kharfan Dabja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kharfan Dabja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kharfan Dabja works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kharfan Dabja’s profile.

Dr. Kharfan Dabja has seen patients for Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kharfan Dabja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kharfan Dabja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kharfan Dabja.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kharfan Dabja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kharfan Dabja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

