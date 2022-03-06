Dr. Mohamed Bidair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bidair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Bidair, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Bidair, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They completed their residency with Uc San Diego Med Center
Dr. Bidair works at
Locations
Louis J Levy Jr MD8881 Fletcher Pkwy Ste 250, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 828-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was fortunate to have Dr Bidair as my physician for 12 years. One surgery, one in office procedure and numerous follow up visits. His staff can be a little inconsistent but, it's hard to find decent staff anymore in many settings. Smart, kind, funny and an all around good guy. I'm sad that due to insurance reasons I've had to switch to Kaiser. Making the switch from Dr. Bidair to Kaiser is like going from driving a high end luxury car and going to a used, beat-up hatchback . Dr. Bidair spends time, listens to you and answers questions unlike the doctors at Kaiser. Note:. His office is now in La Mesa. 8881 Fletcher Pkwy #250, La Mesa, CA 91942
About Dr. Mohamed Bidair, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1598758203
Education & Certifications
- Uc San Diego Med Center
- Uc San Diego Med Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bidair has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bidair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bidair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bidair has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bidair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bidair speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bidair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bidair.
