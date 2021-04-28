See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Mohamed Bassiouny, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Overview

Dr. Mohamed Bassiouny, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Cairo University Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Bassiouny works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Austin, TX with other offices in Amarillo, TX and Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Electrophysiological Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Austin
    3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 700, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 767-1149
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    6300 W Interstate 40 Ste 106, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 316-5444
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    2410 Round Rock Ave Ste 170, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Cardioversion, Elective
Electrophysiological Study
Heart Disease
Cardioversion, Elective
Electrophysiological Study

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 28, 2021
    Dr. Bassiouny has been treating my husband’s aFib for over 2 years and did his pacemaker. My husband has Alzheimers and Dr. Bassiouny and his staff at Round Rock and Austin are always considerate, professional, patient and make sure we understand instructions and situation. I highly recommend thus doctor.
    About Dr. Mohamed Bassiouny, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174757892
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Medical Education
    • Cairo University Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamed Bassiouny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassiouny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bassiouny has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bassiouny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bassiouny has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Electrophysiological Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassiouny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassiouny. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassiouny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassiouny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassiouny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

