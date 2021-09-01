Dr. Mohamed Azzouz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azzouz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Azzouz, MD
Dr. Mohamed Azzouz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.
Mohamed Azzouz MD215 Toll Gate Rd Ste 201, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 681-4930
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr. Azzouz since 2005. He is definitely, one of the very best doctors I have seen in my life and since getting sick. He is compassionate, listens, explains and is just a nice person. I would recommend him to anyone. His staff is friendly and efficient. Dr. Azzouz is the very best gastroenterologist I have ever seen.
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1760488506
- UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Dr. Azzouz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azzouz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azzouz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azzouz has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azzouz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Azzouz speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Azzouz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azzouz.
