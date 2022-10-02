Dr. Mohamed Azab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Azab, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Azab, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Green Bay, WI.

Locations
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center1726 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 429-1700
HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital855 S Main St, Oconto Falls, WI 54154 Directions (920) 429-1700
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital835 S Van Buren St Rm 849, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 429-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
I am 58 years old and saw Dr. Azad in clinic for heartburn. To be honest, he looked tired but listened carefully. After listening to me he told me I need to have a heart stress test which was very weird to me since I am seeing him for heartburn and he is a gastroenterologist. I couldn’t have a primary doctor because I just moved to Green Bay but he insisted and ordered me the test. The test showed I had very bad heart vessels and I had to have an open heart surgery. The surgeon told me to thank this doctor as if I showed up later I could’ve died of a heart attack. It is very hard to get into his clinic as he is always booked out.
About Dr. Mohamed Azab, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1013390434
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine

