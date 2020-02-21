Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohamed Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Psyclinic, Baytown and Webster Tx330 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 837-6463
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Texas True Choice
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
“Thank you very much! Everyone is so friendly and I am very thankful you are in this area to care for us when we need you. Your hours you are available are wonderful. The Doctors, nurses & staff are professional and very thorough.”
About Dr. Mohamed Ahmed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1841338126
Education & Certifications
- UTMB-Galvstn
- Utmb Galveston Child Psychiatry Fellowship
- Cairo University School of Medicine
- University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Univeristy Of Cairo Egypt
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.