Dr. Mohamed Abdulhamid, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Abdulhamid, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
Royal Spine Surgery9377 E Bell Rd Ste 343, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 424-5255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Arizona Brain & Spine Center9250 N 3rd St Ste 2005, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 266-2272
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Abdulhamid was patient and took the time to explain in detail what my imaging revealed, how my injury was causing my symptoms, and what was needed to correct the problem. His staff has been amazing as well. They, as a team, have guided me through this entire experience. Every question has been answered. Every phone call, voicemail and email were addressed. They covered every base making sure all requirements were met pre and post-op. They really made certain that I was comfortable and knowledgeable with my options. The compassion is overwhelming. My gratitude and confidence in Dr. Abdulhamid, Lena and the rest of the team is beyond words. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you for making my health and healing a priority. Again, my gratitude is beyond words.
About Dr. Mohamed Abdulhamid, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1629228226
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- Iowa State U-USAEC
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdulhamid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdulhamid accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdulhamid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdulhamid works at
Dr. Abdulhamid speaks Arabic.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdulhamid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdulhamid.
