Dr. Mohamadali Eloubeidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamadali Eloubeidi, MD is an Interventional Endoscopist in Anniston, AL. They completed their residency with Duke University Med Center
Dr. Eloubeidi works at
Locations
Anniston Digestive Health PC901 Leighton Ave Ste 103, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 237-1001
Allergy & Asthma Center LLC912 Snow St, Oxford, AL 36203 Directions (256) 237-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best ever! because he truly cares .and his patients are not just a number. you are treated like you are his only patient… James had been to every doctor possible for his stomach pain.Finally he was admitted to the hospital and this is how we met Dr. Eloubeidi and thank God we did… Dr. Eloubeidi started to work on him to find out the cause of his pain in his stomach area and did not stop until he found the true source of his pain, which was stomach and pancreas cancer with a mass on his liver…Dr. Eloubeidi followed up with all of the other doctors that James had to see and tracked his progress on a daily basis… He gave me his personal phone number so I could keep him informed of any issues with James progress. …We thank God for him because you don’t find personal care like this anymore.. If you want to have the best experience of your life with a doctor… give his office a call , you won’t regret it..We will always love him and keep him in our prayers.
About Dr. Mohamadali Eloubeidi, MD
- Therapy Endoscopy
- English, Arabic
- 1750325569
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eloubeidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eloubeidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eloubeidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eloubeidi works at
Dr. Eloubeidi speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Eloubeidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eloubeidi.
