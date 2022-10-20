Overview

Dr. Mohamad Zeineddin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Zeineddin works at Seton Family of Doctors in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.