Dr. Mohamad Zein, MD

Pulmonary Disease
Overview

Dr. Mohamad Zein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Florence, SC. 

Dr. Zein works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Health Florence Medical Center
    805 Pamplico Highway Florence Medical Pavilion B S, Florence, SC 29505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zein to family and friends

    About Dr. Mohamad Zein, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    • Male
    • 1346472867
    Education & Certifications

    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Florence Medical Center

