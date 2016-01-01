Dr. Mohamad Zein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Zein, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Zein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Florence, SC.
Dr. Zein works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center805 Pamplico Highway Florence Medical Pavilion B S, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zein?
About Dr. Mohamad Zein, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Male
- 1346472867
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zein accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zein works at
Dr. Zein has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.