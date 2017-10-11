Overview

Dr. Mohamad Yaghi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF CEARA / CENTER OF SCIENCE.



Dr. Yaghi works at CLINICA DE LOS ANGELES MEDICAL GROUP in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.