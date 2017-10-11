Dr. Mohamad Yaghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yaghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Yaghi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Yaghi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF CEARA / CENTER OF SCIENCE.
Dr. Yaghi works at
Locations
Mohamad Yaghi4301 S Figueroa St Ste F, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Directions (323) 231-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a knowledgeable professional.I love it when he is there to see us. The wait time is long becaus eit is always full of patients
About Dr. Mohamad Yaghi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1720089147
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF CEARA / CENTER OF SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yaghi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yaghi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yaghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yaghi speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaghi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaghi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yaghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yaghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.