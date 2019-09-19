Dr. Mohamad Tawila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tawila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Tawila, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Allergy and Asthma Associates3600 W 13 MILE RD, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 549-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Tawila. He is very caring. Wouldn’t go to any other allergy doctor.
About Dr. Mohamad Tawila, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1033134317
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
