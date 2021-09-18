Dr. Mohamad Suede, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suede is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Suede, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Suede, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.
Dr. Suede works at
Locations
Aim100nutrition.com272 Main St, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 432-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had my gall bladder removed using DaVinci. Four small incisions with no stitches. That is a good thing. No pain after surgery. He and his Physician Assistant are awesome. They kept me informed and look forward to a gall bladder free future.
About Dr. Mohamad Suede, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1871525279
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Monmouth Med Center
- Damascus University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suede has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suede accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suede has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suede works at
Dr. Suede has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suede on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suede speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Suede. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suede.
