Dr. Mohamad Sonbol, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohamad Sonbol, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Sonbol works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Phoenix - Cancer
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 (480) 702-3719

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Neuroendocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Mohamad Sonbol, MD

  • Hematology & Oncology
  • 6 years of experience
  • English, Arabic
  • Male
  • 1578904173
Education & Certifications

  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mohamad Sonbol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonbol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sonbol has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sonbol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sonbol works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Sonbol’s profile.

Dr. Sonbol has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonbol.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonbol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonbol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

