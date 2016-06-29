Dr. Mohamad Sinno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Sinno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Sinno, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
Locations
1
St Elizabeth Medical Center Inc1 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-3353Monday9:00am - 3:30pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmWednesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 3:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:30pm
2
Andrews Research and Education Foundation1020 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (859) 331-3353
3
Kidney and Hypertension Center Inc.4600 Montgomery Rd Ste 105, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (859) 331-3353
4
Patient Choice Cardiology P.s.c.20 Medical Village Dr Ste 177, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-3353
- 5 711 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-3353
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice office staff and nursing staff. Dr. Sinno was very pleasant to meet with. He explained things thoroughly. He wasn't pushy but presented all options and listened to my questions and concerns. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Mohamad Sinno, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Amer U Beirut
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
