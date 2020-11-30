See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Homestead, FL
Dr. Mohamad Shahmohamady, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mohamad Shahmohamady, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Shahmohamady works at Mohamad Shahmohamady MD PA in Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mohamad Shahmohamady MD PA
    975 Baptist Way Ste 102, Homestead, FL 33033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 247-6866
  2. 2
    925 NE 30th Ter Ste 100, Homestead, FL 33033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 247-1100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

C-Section
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Pregnancy Test

C-Section Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 30, 2020
    Dr. Shah is an outstanding OB GYN he delivered all 4 of my children, kept me from having a C-section with my first and 3 rd delivery. He has delivered most of the children in Homestead. Would recommend him to anyone that asks.
    — Nov 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mohamad Shahmohamady, MD
    About Dr. Mohamad Shahmohamady, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1528148004
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamad Shahmohamady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahmohamady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shahmohamady has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shahmohamady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shahmohamady works at Mohamad Shahmohamady MD PA in Homestead, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shahmohamady’s profile.

    Dr. Shahmohamady has seen patients for C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahmohamady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahmohamady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahmohamady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahmohamady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahmohamady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

