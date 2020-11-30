Dr. Mohamad Shahmohamady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahmohamady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Shahmohamady, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Shahmohamady, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Locations
Mohamad Shahmohamady MD PA975 Baptist Way Ste 102, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 247-6866
- 2 925 NE 30th Ter Ste 100, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 247-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah is an outstanding OB GYN he delivered all 4 of my children, kept me from having a C-section with my first and 3 rd delivery. He has delivered most of the children in Homestead. Would recommend him to anyone that asks.
About Dr. Mohamad Shahmohamady, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahmohamady has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahmohamady accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahmohamady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shahmohamady has seen patients for C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahmohamady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shahmohamady speaks Arabic.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahmohamady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahmohamady.
