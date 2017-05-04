Overview

Dr. Mohamad Al-Sayed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Dimas, CA. They completed their fellowship with City Of Hope Medical Center|Harbor UCLA



Dr. Al-Sayed works at Mohamad Al-Sayed, MD in San Dimas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.