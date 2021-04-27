Dr. Mohamad Salles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Salles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Salles, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Locations
East Atlanta Neurology and Headache Clinic1700 Tree Ln Ste 350, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 978-3578
- 2 2138 Scenic Hwy N Ste C, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 978-3578
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for ten years with a rare neurological disease. He answers all my questions and takes the time needed to be thorough. I have had a very positive experience with him as my doctor.
About Dr. Mohamad Salles, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Persian, Spanish and Tamil
- 1952336943
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salles accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salles speaks Hindi, Persian, Spanish and Tamil.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Salles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salles.
