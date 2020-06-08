Overview

Dr. Mohamad Salkini, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They completed their fellowship with University of Cincinnati / Main Campus



Dr. Salkini works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Hydronephrosis, Kidney Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.