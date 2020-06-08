Dr. Mohamad Salkini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salkini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Salkini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Salkini, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They completed their fellowship with University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
Dr. Salkini works at
Locations
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-2706
Physician Office Center1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-2706
W Virginia Univ Hosp Uro Sgy1 Med Ctr Dr Ste 6300, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 293-2706
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend / Conscientiousness
About Dr. Mohamad Salkini, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic and German
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Damascus University, Syria
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salkini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salkini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salkini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salkini has seen patients for Hydronephrosis, Kidney Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salkini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salkini speaks Arabic and German.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Salkini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salkini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salkini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salkini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.