Dr. Mohamad Saad, DO
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Saad, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Sharif Surgical LLC909 9th Ave Ste 401, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 332-0786
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital6100 Harris Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 433-5000
Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth900 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 877-5292Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saad performed surgery on my husband in the hospital and did a wonderful job. My husband is feeling so much better now thanks to Dr. Saad. He has a great bedside manner and thoroughly explained the procedure.
About Dr. Mohamad Saad, DO
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1396934113
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
