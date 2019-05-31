Overview

Dr. Mohamad Raslan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.



Dr. Raslan works at The Raslan Clinic in Canton, MI with other offices in Wayne, MI and Trenton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.