Dr. Mohamad Raslan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohamad Raslan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
M. Hazem Raslan MD PC6300 N Haggerty Rd Ste 210, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 641-3000
Beaumont Hospital Wayne33155 Annapolis St, Wayne, MI 48184 Directions (734) 467-4677
Beaumont Hospital - Trenton5450 Fort St, Trenton, MI 48183 Directions (734) 642-2366
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I have been seeing Dr. Raslan since 2014, I have sever emphysema. He has always been very nice. He has explained everything very well. He shows me my scans so I can see what he is discussing with me. His staff has always been very nice and helpful.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Raslan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raslan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raslan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raslan has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raslan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raslan speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Raslan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raslan.
