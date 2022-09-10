See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Mohamad Parva, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohamad Parva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital.

Dr. Parva works at Dr. Aaron Bleznak, MD in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Obgyn Associates of Tidewater Inc
    880 Kempsville Rd Ste 2200, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 466-6350
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    The Group for Women
    250 W Brambleton Ave Ste 202, Norfolk, VA 23510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 466-6350
    Obgyn Assoc of Tidewater
    300 Medical Pkwy Ste 308, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 466-6350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sentara Leigh Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 10, 2022
    Dr. Parva is an excellent doctor who meets patients needs every visit. He is very knowledgeable of his practice and takes my concerns seriously. He has a wonderful personality, which is wonderful and makes each visit less stressful.
    About Dr. Mohamad Parva, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1366674095
    Education & Certifications

    • Lakenau Hosp
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Saba University / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamad Parva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parva has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Parva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

