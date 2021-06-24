Dr. Mohamad Och, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Och is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Och, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Och, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Worcester, MA. They completed their residency with Umass Med Center
Dr. Och works at
Locations
Advanced Psych Services425 Lake Ave N Ste 101, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 753-3220
- 2 57 Prospect St, Nantucket, MA 02554 Directions (508) 825-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Och is so easy to talk to and I really feel listened to during my appointments. He is also very knowledgable about different medications. He has helped me a lot in the past 8 years. In addition, he is respectful of his patients' time. He almost always takes me on time for my appointments.
About Dr. Mohamad Och, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1629098496
Education & Certifications
- Umass Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Och has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Och accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Och has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Och has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Och on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Och speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Och. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Och.
