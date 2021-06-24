Overview

Dr. Mohamad Och, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Worcester, MA. They completed their residency with Umass Med Center



Dr. Och works at Advanced Psych Services in Worcester, MA with other offices in Nantucket, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.