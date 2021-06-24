See All Psychiatrists in Worcester, MA
Dr. Mohamad Och, MD

Psychiatry
4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohamad Och, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Worcester, MA. They completed their residency with Umass Med Center

Dr. Och works at Advanced Psych Services in Worcester, MA with other offices in Nantucket, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Psych Services
    425 Lake Ave N Ste 101, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 753-3220
    57 Prospect St, Nantucket, MA 02554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 825-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacology Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 24, 2021
    Dr. Och is so easy to talk to and I really feel listened to during my appointments. He is also very knowledgable about different medications. He has helped me a lot in the past 8 years. In addition, he is respectful of his patients' time. He almost always takes me on time for my appointments.
    Cathy W. — Jun 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mohamad Och, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Arabic
    • 1629098496
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Umass Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamad Och, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Och is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Och has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Och has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Och has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Och on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Och. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Och.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Och, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Och appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

