Dr. Mohamad Nawar, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohamad Nawar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Del Rio, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, University Of Vermont Medical Center and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Nawar works at Mohamad A. Nawar MD Mph PA in Del Rio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mohamad A. Nawar MD Mph PA
    2201 N Bedell Ave Ste E, Del Rio, TX 78840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 703-1646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • University Of Vermont Medical Center
  • Uvalde Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Confusion
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mitral Valve Disease
Muscle Weakness
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Pharyngitis
Proteinuria
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Asthma
Back Pain
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Congenital Heart Disease
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Dissection
Coronary Atherosclerosis
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gout
Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vascular Disease
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 01, 2021
    Dr Nawar is details oriented, very thorough, professional and competent cardiologist. He goes out of his way to help his patients to improve and feel better.
    Eric — Dec 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mohamad Nawar, MD
    About Dr. Mohamad Nawar, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013065382
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
