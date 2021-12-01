Overview

Dr. Mohamad Nawar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Del Rio, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, University Of Vermont Medical Center and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nawar works at Mohamad A. Nawar MD Mph PA in Del Rio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.