Overview

Dr. Mohamad Khaled, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Khaled works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.