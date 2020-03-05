Dr. Mohamad Karami-Sichani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karami-Sichani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Karami-Sichani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Karami-Sichani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They graduated from Technological University of Santiago / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Karami-Sichani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arizona Advanced Health Services2058 S Dobson Rd Ste 2, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 993-3710
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CompPsych
- Health Net
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Managed Healthcare Northwest
- Mercy Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karami-Sichani?
i will not understand any negative reviews on this amazing Dr?? He is the BEST
About Dr. Mohamad Karami-Sichani, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Persian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1568660660
Education & Certifications
- Technological University of Santiago / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karami-Sichani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karami-Sichani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karami-Sichani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karami-Sichani works at
Dr. Karami-Sichani has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karami-Sichani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karami-Sichani speaks Persian, Portuguese and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Karami-Sichani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karami-Sichani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karami-Sichani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karami-Sichani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.