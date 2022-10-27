Overview

Dr. Mohamad Irani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Irani works at Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Crystal Lake, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy and In Vitro Fertilization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.