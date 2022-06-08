Overview

Dr. Mohamad Imam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett, St. Mary's Hospital and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Imam works at Saint Francis Medical Partners-Gastroenterology in Bartlett, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.