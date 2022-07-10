See All Neurologists in Kingwood, TX
Neurology
Dr. Mohamad Ezzeldin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Cairo University Faculty of Medicine - Egypt and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.

Dr. Ezzeldin works at North Houston Brain and Spine in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Kingwood
    22999 Highway 59 N Ste 405, Kingwood, TX 77339 (281) 571-7508

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm

Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Patient Ratings (3)
    Jul 10, 2022
    Dr Ezzeldin is a wonderful Doctor, who listens to my concerns, is respectful, genuine and empathetic. He preformed an angiogram for me last year and has followed my case closely. I trust him explicitly and would choose him should I need any further procedures. The only complaint I have is that he isn't receptive to filling out any paperwork for insurance, return to driving etc… but, He is 5 ?? STAR in my book and I highly recommend him! He will figure out what's going on and get a treatment plan set out for you, along with his amazing team !!!! Thank you Dr. Ezzeldin!!!
    Anna S. — Jul 10, 2022
    About Dr. Mohamad Ezzeldin, MD

    Neurology
    English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    1336436377
    Education & Certifications

    University of Kansas Medical Center | Rush University Medical Center - Illinois | St. Vincent Medical Center - Ohio
    Alhada Armed Forces Hospital - Saudi Arabia | University of Texas Medical Branch/MD Anderson - Houston, TX
    Alhada Armed Forces Hospital - Saudi Arabia | Monmouth Medical Center - New Jersey
    Cairo University Faculty of Medicine - Egypt
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamad Ezzeldin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Ezzeldin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ezzeldin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Ezzeldin works at North Houston Brain and Spine in Kingwood, TX.

    Dr. Ezzeldin has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezzeldin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezzeldin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezzeldin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

