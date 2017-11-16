Overview

Dr. Mohamad El-Baba, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. El-Baba works at Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners General Pediatrics at Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in North Babylon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.