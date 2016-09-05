Overview

Dr. Mohamad Chaaban, MD is a Neurological Skull Base Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurological Skull Base Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Chaaban works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.