Dr. Mohamad Bazzi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Bazzi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital Taylor.
Locations
Celestial Institute Of Plastic Surgery42680 Ford Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 844-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- NGS CoreSource
- Ohio State University Health Plan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I wouldn't go anywhere else for my Botox and fillers! I've been to so many places but this is the only place where I am confident my stuff lasts as long as it should and I don't doubt what I'm getting!
About Dr. Mohamad Bazzi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Macedonian
Education & Certifications
- Wsu Dmc
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bazzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bazzi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazzi has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bazzi speaks Arabic and Macedonian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.