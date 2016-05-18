See All Plastic Surgeons in Canton, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Mohamad Bazzi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mohamad Bazzi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital Taylor.

Dr. Bazzi works at Celestial Institute Of Plastic Surgery in Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Celestial Institute Of Plastic Surgery
    42680 Ford Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 844-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital Taylor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mohamad Bazzi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Macedonian
    NPI Number
    • 1497781447
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wsu Dmc
    Internship
    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamad Bazzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bazzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bazzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bazzi works at Celestial Institute Of Plastic Surgery in Canton, MI. View the full address on Dr. Bazzi’s profile.

    Dr. Bazzi has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

