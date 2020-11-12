Overview

Dr. Mohamad Ayass, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.



Dr. Ayass works at Ayass Lung Clinic in San Angelo, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.