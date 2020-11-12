Dr. Mohamad Ayass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Ayass, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Ayass, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.
Dr. Ayass works at
Locations
Ayass Lung Clinic Pllc3021 Green Meadow Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 223-1800
Ayass Lab8501 Wade Blvd Ste 750, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 668-6005
Hospital Affiliations
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ayass' blood screening revealed that I had a recent heart issue and follow up with cardiologist revealed 2 seriously blocked arteries. Stent placed in most severely blocked and "widow maker" cleared. Dr. Ayass' saved my life.
About Dr. Mohamad Ayass, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1821036559
Education & Certifications
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayass has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayass.
