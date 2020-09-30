Dr. Mohamad Alnabelsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alnabelsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Alnabelsi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Alnabelsi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Alnabelsi works at
Locations
Khaldoun Alnabelsi MD39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste K208, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 773-5350
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alnabelsi is a professional doctor. He's busy and there are some waiting times, but he knows what he's doing, he's kind and he does respond to questions.
About Dr. Mohamad Alnabelsi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1891786729
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alnabelsi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alnabelsi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alnabelsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alnabelsi works at
Dr. Alnabelsi has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alnabelsi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alnabelsi speaks Arabic.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Alnabelsi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alnabelsi.
