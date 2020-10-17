Dr. Mohamad Alkul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alkul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Alkul, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Alkul, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Alkul3802 21st St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-4630
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Alkul has been the Best Doctor for my 2 children here in Lubbock. First, I was taking my children to a White man Doctor at UMC. He wasn't available anytime, I called for emergency visit for my kids. That happened 3 or 4 times and a friend advised me to take my kids to Doctor Alkul. I have been with him since 5 years now. He is always available anytime I call for a non appointment visit. Doctor Alkul is a "Great Doctor" I never seen in Lubbock. Thank you Alkul for all your great services. May God continue to bless you.
About Dr. Mohamad Alkul, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1467415158
Education & Certifications
- TTUHSC
- Moasat Hosp
- Damascus Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alkul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alkul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alkul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alkul speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Alkul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alkul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alkul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alkul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.