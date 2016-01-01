Overview

Dr. Mohamad Alkhouli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse, Mayo Clinic Health System - Waseca, Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin, Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato, Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Alkhouli works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.