Dr. Mohamad Al-Rifai, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Mohamad Al-Rifai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Al-Rifai, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Sherman, TX.
Dr. Al-Rifai works at
Locations
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders321 N Highland Ave Ste 200, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (844) 754-8463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Richardson3017 E Renner Rd Ste 110, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (844) 754-8463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Arlington620 Matlock Centre Cir, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 704-3897Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - McKinney2517 Virginia Pkwy Ste 102, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 984-1025Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Durant1804 CHUCKWA DR, Durant, OK 74701 Directions (580) 920-1151Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texoma Medical Center
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alrafai has been treating my granddaughter for more than two years for headaches and various teen related medical issues. He has been been both understanding and professional and followed up systematically with each symptom my granddaughter has demonstrated. We are very happy with his care.
About Dr. Mohamad Al-Rifai, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1023016458
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph`S Hospital and Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Rifai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Rifai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Rifai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Rifai speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Rifai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Rifai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Rifai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Rifai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.