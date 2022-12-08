Overview

Dr. Mohamad Al-Jabban, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Al-Jabban works at M. Al-jabban MD Plc. in Flint, MI with other offices in Burton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.