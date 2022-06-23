Overview

Dr. Mohamad Alhakim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Alhakim works at A BAHJAT SHAHBANDAR MD PC in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Sterling Heights, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Epilepsy and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.