Dr. Alhakim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohamad Alhakim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Alhakim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Alhakim works at
Locations
-
1
A Bahjat Shahbandar MD PC1349 S Rochester Rd Ste 105, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 509-5600
-
2
Beaumont Family Medicine Center44250 Dequindre Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (248) 964-0400
-
3
Beaumont Hospital Troy44201 Dequindre Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 577-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alhakim?
I disagree with most of the other reviews. I found the doctor to be thorough. He is very serious, but didn't find him to be difficult. He came out to the waiting room to greet me and call me back.
About Dr. Mohamad Alhakim, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1306837018
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alhakim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alhakim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alhakim works at
Dr. Alhakim has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Epilepsy and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alhakim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alhakim speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Alhakim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alhakim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alhakim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alhakim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.