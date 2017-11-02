Overview

Dr. Mohamad Abouzeid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Abouzeid works at Mather Neurology in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.