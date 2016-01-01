Dr. Mohabubur Rahman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohabubur Rahman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohabubur Rahman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They completed their residency with Harlem Hospital Center
Dr. Rahman works at
Locations
-
1
Macon Medical Clinic3350 Northside Dr, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 405-2121
-
2
Macon Rehabilitation and Healthcare505 Coliseum Dr, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 743-8687
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahman?
About Dr. Mohabubur Rahman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1063515815
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman speaks Bengali and Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.