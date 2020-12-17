Dr. Mohab Foad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohab Foad, MD
Dr. Mohab Foad, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.
Beacon Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Ltd500 E Business Way Ste A, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 354-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I wish all doctors were as kind and compassionate as Dr. Foad. He took his time talking and listening to make sure he understood my symptoms and making sure I had all questions answered. I am truly impressed by what he had to say and how he communicated with me.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1932167194
- University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
