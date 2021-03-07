Dr. Mogin Antoine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antoine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mogin Antoine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mogin Antoine, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with New York University Dept Of Pain Medicine
Locations
-
1
Sunshine Pain Management Medical Center1190 NW 95th St Ste 303, Miami, FL 33150 Directions (305) 836-1421
-
2
Sunshine Pain Management Medical Center900 NE 125th St, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (305) 836-1421
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I've been in Dr. Antoine's care for pain management for several years. My visits with him, whether via telemed or in person, are always friendly and congenial. He is very patient and perfessional. Dr. Antoine listens in a caring manner and always addresses issues or questions I may have. Under his care I'm able to use my body without pain or distress. Having been recommended by my primary Dr., I highly recommend him as well to any one who needs expert pain management care.
About Dr. Mogin Antoine, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1639135601
Education & Certifications
- New York University Dept Of Pain Medicine
- Columbia University Harlem Hospital Center
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antoine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antoine accepts Cigna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antoine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antoine has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antoine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Antoine speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Antoine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antoine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antoine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antoine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.