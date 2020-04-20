See All Rheumatologists in Evansville, IN
Dr. Moges Sisay, MD

Rheumatology
2.6 (58)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Moges Sisay, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mcgill University Montreal and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Daviess Community Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Dr. Sisay works at Ascension Medical Group Rheumatology Bellemeade Office Building in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Vincent Evansville Medical Group
    3801 Bellemeade Ave Ste 300, Evansville, IN 47714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 485-1400
  2. 2
    Rheumatolgoy Arthritis Immunology Clinic, Evansville, Indiana
    4411 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 437-2340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
  • Daviess Community Hospital
  • Deaconess Henderson Hospital
  • Deaconess Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center
  • Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Apr 20, 2020
    I have been having health issues for years and he has taken the time every visit to help find the answers that is hard to find today. Great Doctor & Staff !
    Robin S. — Apr 20, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Moges Sisay, MD
    About Dr. Moges Sisay, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649264896
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mcgill University Montreal
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moges Sisay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sisay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sisay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sisay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sisay works at Ascension Medical Group Rheumatology Bellemeade Office Building in Evansville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Sisay’s profile.

    Dr. Sisay has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sisay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Sisay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sisay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sisay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sisay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

